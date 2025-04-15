Radhika Madan Rubbishes Cosmetic Surgery Rumours, Drops A Witty Reply On Her Viral AI Clip: Bas Itne Hi Eyebrows Uper Kare

Radhika Madan started her acting journey in the entertainment world with a TV show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and a few years later, she tried her luck in the film industry with Sanya Malhotra starrer Pataakha, and the rest is history. Over her time in the industry, she has worked with veteran actors such as Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, nowadays, she is said to be shooting for her next project titled Subedaar, but the makers are yet to share any updates. Meanwhile, she keeps attending events and parties hosted by the celebs. During one such party, she appeared in a black bodycon dress sporting natural makeup. Soon after, everyone started speculating that the actress had gone under the knife due to her sculpted features. This didn't go down well with the actress, and she dropped a witty reply on one such video.

Radhika Madan engaged in a war of words with an Instagram user

An Instagram user shared a video of the actress posing for the paparazzi and compared it with her throwback photo from a TV show. She captioned it as "Radhikka Madan really took notes from Mouni Roy—new face, new vibe". On noticing, the actress took to the comment section and slammed the user who wrote, "Bas itne hi eyebrows uper kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar..ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai."

However, this didn't stop the user from trolling the actress again and replying, "Tumhare career graph ke hisaab se lift kiya hai."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Netizens troll Radhika Madan for facial enhancement

A user pointed out, "Well, maybe this person has lifted your eyebrows with Ai. But what about your other features girl? The cheekbones, lips, chin. I’m sure it’s not Ai or weight loss." Another wrote, "Kriti Sanon raveena chitrangada ki mixture lag rhi h." A third user wrote, "Kitni pyari lagti thi ye ab dekho pata nhi kaisa dikhna chahte hai sab k sab..." "Ab bichari ko apne sare documents change karne padega face pehchan mai hi nahi aa raha hai Bollywood pagal ho gaya hai sab ko apna face change karna hai bass chahe bhoot hi kyu na lage," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Radhika Madan?