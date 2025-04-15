Dharmendra’s Fitness Journey at 88 Leaves Fans Inspired and Emotional | WATCH VIDEO

Age is clearly just a number for Bollywood’s beloved ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra! At 88, the legendary actor shared a glimpse of his workout routine on Instagram. His post won hearts in no time.

In the video, Dharmendra can be seen at the gym radiating positivity and strength. With his trademark warmth, the veteran actor said, “Friends, I have started, you know, exercise, physiotherapy. Nice, I'm feeling nice. I hope you must be very happy to see me. Look at my thighs and my muscles. Pray for me to do...”

The actor, who inspires millions of his fans with his energy and zest for life, captioned the post – ‘Friends, Born to entertain and inspire you…. Love you all, be happy, healthy and strong’.

The video quickly went viral. It received heartfelt messages from fans and also love from his son Bobby Deol and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

One fan named Shankar Grover wrote, “Sir...we love you. You are not just a superstar but also a true-hearted person who taught us to be grounded and stay close to our family...Your teachings will remain with us forever as a gift.”