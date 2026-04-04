Raghav Chadha Vs AAP Row: Priyanka Chopra Lends Subtle Support To Brother-in-law

The Aam Aadmi Party formally removed MP Raghav Chadha as the party's Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on April 2. This was followed by a series of direct attacks by the young politician on the party leadership via social media posts and media comments. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra dropped a comment on one of Raghav Chadha's latest posts, seemingly showing her subtle support for the politician who is married to her cousin Parineeti Chopra.

Did Priyanka Chopra show her support for Raghav Chadha with this comment?

On April 4, Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram account to share a reel highlighting all the major issues he has raised in parliament over the years. In the video, the young politician included montages of himself speaking in the Upper House of the parliament. He included moments he found pivotal such as ‘Taxes like England, services like Somalia’, ‘Removal of taxes for disabled pension for armed forces’, ‘Duopoly of airline companies’, ‘Cancer train of Punjab’, ‘Rural banking infrastructure’, ‘Misleading branding of products’, ‘Urban traffic congestion’, ‘One Nation, One Medical Treatment’ and ‘Indexation of wages’ among others. He shared the video with the text, ‘My 2 minutes’.

While Raghav did not add any caption to the video, his fans and followers took to the comment section to flood the post with their support. Among the top comments was one by Priyanka Chopra, who simply dropped a series of affirmation emojis. She commented, “🙌👏😍”



Also Read: Raghav Chadha Rebukes Aam Aadmi Party For Being Removed As Deputy Leader In Rajya Sabha

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A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, Raghav Chadha is the brother-in-law of Priyanka Chopra. The AAP MP married Chopra's younger cousin Parineeti Chopra in September 2023. The families share a good bond, and the sisters often visit each other when travelling. Priyanka even flew down from LA to New Delhi just for a few hours to attend the couple's engagement ceremony in May 2023.