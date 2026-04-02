Evil Eye Emoji: Raghav Chadha Posts Cryptic Tweet After AAP's Snub

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), hours after the party removed him from the post of AAP Deputy Leader in the Upper House.

Raghav Chadha shared a compilation video showing glimpses of his speeches in the Rajya Sabha. Without writing any words along with the video, the MP just typed out the ‘nazar’ emoji, an eye-shaped amulet which is believed to protect people from the evil eye.

The video had parts of his speeches where he was trying to raise the problems faced by the middle class people. Here are few of the issues the video showed him raising in the Upper House:

Tax burden on middle class Internet data expiry problem His call to make paternity leave a legal right End bank changes for maintaining minimum account balance Food adulteration Telecom-operator's 28-day recharge scheme

Notably, Chadha has not issued a public statement following AAP's snub. Even the party has not issued an official statement thereafter.

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This comes after a letter written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat sought the appointment of Ashok Mittal as its Deputy Leader in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha. The developments raised speculations about an internal rift between Chadha and AAP.

Also Read- Rift Brewing In AAP? Party Drops Raghav Chadha As Deputy Leader In Rajya Sabha