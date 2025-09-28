Raha Kapoor's Special Appearance In Ranbir Kapoor's Thank You Post To Fans Is Too Adorable To Be Missed

Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 today and is celebrating his birthday with family. As wishes poured in, the YJHD actor managed to connect with his fans despite staying away from social media. Earlier today, he was spotted at the airport with wifey Alia Bhatt, where the shutterbugs greeted him warmly, and Ranbir responded with waves and Thank you. Along with this, Ranbir also spoke directly to fans on Ark’s Instagram, while his daughter Raha Kapoor’s voice in the backdrop stole attention.

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor posted a thank-you video for fans that features Raha’s adorable gesture

Sharing a video via his lifestyle brand Arks' Instagram page, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.”

What truly caught fans’ attention was his daughter Raha Kapoor’s voice, heard in the background, adding an adorable and personal touch to the actor’s birthday message. The video also showed Ranbir at a beach location.

In the early morning today, paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport as the couple returned from a pre-birthday vacation. A video shared by Instant Bollywood showed Ranbir Kapoor walking out of the airport with Alia Bhatt while paparazzi shouted and wished him a Happy Birthday. He smiled, waved, and replied, “thank you.”

His mother, Neetu Kapoor, also shared a sweet selfie on her Instagram story, likely taken today. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor smiled together, and she captioned it, “Happy Birthday My Love, so grateful and blessed to have you.”