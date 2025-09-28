They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan's Actioner Slows Down On First Saturday, Mints ₹18.5 Crore In India

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's action thriller has been performing well at the box office. The movie opened at ₹62.75 crore (excluding the preview collection), but on the second day, it witnessed a major decline of 70.59 per cent. On the first Saturday, the collection further declined, seemingly due to the negative word of mouth. The netizens believe the film was not up to the mark of Pawan Kalyan's stature, and there were several flaws, including the action sequences.

They Call Him OG box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, OG earned ₹18.5 crore at the box office, 1.33 per cent less than Friday. The film has earned maximum in the Telugu language - 17.75 crore. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹122 crore in India. They Call Him OG had an overall 42.08 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Kakinada (59.67 per cent).

If the film recovers over the remaining weekend, it has a chance to touch the ₹200 crore mark, but if it doesn't, then the ₹150 crore club seems much more possible.

Helmed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainments, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

