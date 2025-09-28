Updated 28 September 2025 at 11:40 IST
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan's Actioner Slows Down On First Saturday, Mints ₹18.5 Crore In India
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3: Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹122 crore in India.
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's action thriller has been performing well at the box office. The movie opened at ₹62.75 crore (excluding the preview collection), but on the second day, it witnessed a major decline of 70.59 per cent. On the first Saturday, the collection further declined, seemingly due to the negative word of mouth. The netizens believe the film was not up to the mark of Pawan Kalyan's stature, and there were several flaws, including the action sequences.
They Call Him OG box office collection day 3
According to Sacnilk, OG earned ₹18.5 crore at the box office, 1.33 per cent less than Friday. The film has earned maximum in the Telugu language - 17.75 crore. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹122 crore in India. They Call Him OG had an overall 42.08 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Kakinada (59.67 per cent).
If the film recovers over the remaining weekend, it has a chance to touch the ₹200 crore mark, but if it doesn't, then the ₹150 crore club seems much more possible.
Helmed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainments, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.
What is the plot of They Call Him OG?
Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) owns a port in Mumbai, which Mirajkar (Tej Sapru) wants to take over. His younger son Jimmy (Sudhev Nair) creates havoc over a missing container in the port, which contains deadly explosives. He kills numerous people, including the younger son of Satya Dada. Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi) also gets involved, as the stakes rise in the business and in the muscle business. Everyone wants Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan) to return to Mumbai and take charge. But where has he been for years? Who is Ojas Gambheera? What is his relationship with Dada? All this and more unfold in OG.
