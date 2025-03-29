Raha With Ranbir Kapoor Wins Ghibli Trend, Cutesy Reactions Flood Internet As Father-Daughter Portrait Goes Viral

The Ghibli image trend has taken over the internet since March 27. While some celebrities have tried their hand at converting their images into Ghibli art, for Ranbir Kapoor , fans have got it covered. A Ghibli studio style image of the actor, along with his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt , has emerged on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ghibli-style photo with Raha takes the internet by storm

A fan account of Ranbir Kapoor has generated a Ghibli studio-style photo of the actor with his daughter Raha. The photo is from Christmas 2025, when Ranbir, Alia, along with their daughter, arrived for the annual lunch at Kunal Kapoor's residence. Raha donned a white frock and waved to the paparazzi while Ranbir Kapoor, donning a blue and white shirt, carried her in his arms. The moment, at the time, had gone viral online.



A fan of the actor has converted the photo into Ghibli-style animation, making the most adorable version of the trend. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to argue that the trend can now retire as nothing can beat the cuteness of the photo. In another illustration, the fan has also made an animation of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photo from the recent wedding ceremony of the Animal actor's cousin Aadar Jain.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha hop on the Ghibli trend

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have also hopped on the Ghibli trend. On March 29, the AAP leader took to his Instagram account to share a Ghibli photo from his wedding with the actress in September 2023. He shared the photos with the caption, “We’ve been bitten by the Ghibli bug too! #GhibliStyle”. The Chamkila actress reshared the photographs on her Instagram account with the caption, “Obsessed”.



