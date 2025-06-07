Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 7 June 2025 at 12:27 IST

Rahasya Director Manish Gupta Allegedly Stabs Driver With Kitchen Knife After A Verbal Spat Over Latter's Salary, Booked

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar's writer Manish Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
A file photo of Manish Gupta
A file photo of Manish Gupta | Image: Instagram

Manish Gupta, who was the writer of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar, has been booked for allegedly stabbing his driver of three years with a kitchen knife. Mumbai Police informed that the incident took place at Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building on Thursday night, where they both engaged in a verbal spat over diver Rajibul Islam Lashkar's salary, after which he stabbed him with a knife, causing grave injuries.

The Section 375 writer has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing harm to a person with a dangerous weapon. However, the director hasn't been arrested, despite Lashkar's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh seeking the immediate arrest of the filmmaker.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Lashkar worked with a filmmaker for three years and was never paid on time. On May 30, the filmmaker sacked him without any prior notice or clearing his dues. So, he rejoined the job, and when he allegedly asked about his salary, the two engaged in an argument, leading to Gupta stabbing him.

Who is Manish Gupta

He is a writer and director who started his career as a screenwriter with Sarkar and made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai. Since then, he has directed films like One Friday Night (2023), 420 IPC (2021), Rahasya (2015), Hostel (2011) and The Stoneman Murders (2009). He has also been the writer of Section 375. Gupta is yet to announce his next project.

Also Read: Beyoncé's Shimmery Golden Pant Comes Off Mid-Performance During Cowboy Carter Tour In London, Pop Star Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 7 June 2025 at 12:27 IST