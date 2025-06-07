Rahasya Director Manish Gupta Allegedly Stabs Driver With Kitchen Knife After A Verbal Spat Over Latter's Salary, Booked

Manish Gupta, who was the writer of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar, has been booked for allegedly stabbing his driver of three years with a kitchen knife. Mumbai Police informed that the incident took place at Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building on Thursday night, where they both engaged in a verbal spat over diver Rajibul Islam Lashkar's salary, after which he stabbed him with a knife, causing grave injuries.

The Section 375 writer has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing harm to a person with a dangerous weapon. However, the director hasn't been arrested, despite Lashkar's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh seeking the immediate arrest of the filmmaker.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Lashkar worked with a filmmaker for three years and was never paid on time. On May 30, the filmmaker sacked him without any prior notice or clearing his dues. So, he rejoined the job, and when he allegedly asked about his salary, the two engaged in an argument, leading to Gupta stabbing him.

Who is Manish Gupta