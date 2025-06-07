Beyoncé's Shimmery Golden Pant Comes Off Mid-Performance During Cowboy Carter Tour In London, Pop Star Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro

Updated 7 June 2025 at 11:48 IST
Beyoncé really owns the show every time she stands on stage. During the London stop of her f on Thursday night, the Grammy-winning singer handled a wardrobe malfunction with ease and grace. While performing I’m That Girl, her metallic fringed chaps slipped off mid-dance, but she continued flawlessly, and the video is now going viral like crazy.
Currently on the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé brought country-inspired glamour to her 6 June performance in London.
On the first day, she dazzled in a custom-designed gold shimmery Versace outfit with a cowboy chic flair. However, during her performance, her chaps unexpectedly slipped off.
And ofcourse, Beyoncé, 43, handled the situation like a pro. She elegantly slid to the floor during a music break, seamlessly turning the wardrobe mishap into a red carpet moment.
Dressed in a matching shimmery jumpsuit, the Cécred founder swayed her hips and smiled at the audience as she stood back up. As the performance continued, a dancer discreetly stepped in to help secure the outfit, ensuring the show went on flawlessly.
Earlier, Beyoncé faced a wardrobe mishap during a Chicago performance last month, but her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy—affectionately called "manager Blue" on social media—handled it with ease, as shown in a clip shared on X.
While performing "Protector," Blue's earring became tangled in Beyoncé's hair when she leaned down to hug her. As she raised her head, Blue’s wide-eyed reaction revealed she had noticed the issue.
Thinking quickly, Blue deftly untangled the earring from her mum's hair, so seamlessly that Beyoncé remained unaware of the incident.
Nothing escapes the sharp instincts of the Carters.
