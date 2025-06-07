Beyoncé's Shimmery Golden Pant Comes Off Mid-Performance During Cowboy Carter Tour In London, Pop Star Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro

Beyoncé really owns the show every time she stands on stage. During the London stop of her f on Thursday night, the Grammy-winning singer handled a wardrobe malfunction with ease and grace. While performing I’m That Girl, her metallic fringed chaps slipped off mid-dance, but she continued flawlessly, and the video is now going viral like crazy.

Only Beyoncé could make a wardrobe malfunction on stage look like a pro moment

Currently on the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé brought country-inspired glamour to her 6 June performance in London.

On the first day, she dazzled in a custom-designed gold shimmery Versace outfit with a cowboy chic flair. However, during her performance, her chaps unexpectedly slipped off.

And ofcourse, Beyoncé, 43, handled the situation like a pro. She elegantly slid to the floor during a music break, seamlessly turning the wardrobe mishap into a red carpet moment.

Dressed in a matching shimmery jumpsuit, the Cécred founder swayed her hips and smiled at the audience as she stood back up. As the performance continued, a dancer discreetly stepped in to help secure the outfit, ensuring the show went on flawlessly.

Beyoncé wardrobe mishap is not new

Earlier, Beyoncé faced a wardrobe mishap during a Chicago performance last month, but her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy—affectionately called "manager Blue" on social media—handled it with ease, as shown in a clip shared on X.

While performing "Protector," Blue's earring became tangled in Beyoncé's hair when she leaned down to hug her. As she raised her head, Blue’s wide-eyed reaction revealed she had noticed the issue.

Thinking quickly, Blue deftly untangled the earring from her mum's hair, so seamlessly that Beyoncé remained unaware of the incident.