Rahu Ketu X Review: Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma Starrer Receives Glowing Impressions, Netizens Call It 'Laugh Riot, Pure Fun'

Rahu Ketu Movie X Review: The Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer hit the big screens today, January 16. The movie, directed by Vipul Vig, the movie is an out-and-out comedy with the lead stars of Fukrey reuniting for it. Social media users who caught the early shows of the movie took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their first response to the film. Most of the response on social media has been overwhelmingly postive, with netizens appreciating the comedy in the movie.

What are netizens saying about the Rahu Ketu movie?

Social media users have largely given a positive nod to Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's Rahu Ketu. Cinegoers were left impressed by the comic timings in the movie, the well-written jokes and the general humorous premise. The chemistry and acting skills of the lead actors were also massively enjoyed by cinegoers.

Most cinegoers asserted that the Pulkit Samrat headliner is a ‘clean comedy’ that can be enjoyed with the whole family. Viewers who caught early shows of the movie on the release day called it a ‘laugh riot’ and a madcap comedy. Some even penned a note to appreciate the use of mythological characters of Rahu and Ketu in the most enjoyable manner as humans. The movie faced some criticism for the over-stretched plotline, inconsistent storytelling and the performance of Shalini Pandey.



