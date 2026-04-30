Rahul Roy Calls Out Trolls For 'Mocking' His Viral Reels, Says 'After Brain Stroke It Is Important To...'

Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 hit film Aashiqui, is being trolled for featuring in recent music video reels on social media. While many of his fans are concerned, others questioned the need to feature in distasteful music clips. Now, the actor has responded to trolls, slamming them for mocking his struggles and asserting that such reactions tell more about them than him. He further hinted at financial strains due to ongoing legal battles and the need to remain active after suffering a brain stroke.

Rahul Roy slams trolls for questioning his work

Taking to his Instagram, Rahul issued a statement addressing the ongoing criticism. He started his note by writing, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened." He continued that people who mock his "simplicity" and make "fun of his struggles" reveal more about their character than him.

He further urged that if people are truly concerned, then help him find genuine and decent work so he can pay for the cases. "At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today," he added.

He concluded his note by writing, "Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me".

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What triggered Rahul Roy's reaction?

A few days ago, his video started doing the rounds on the internet, which shows him dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam. What should be a romantic video appeared forced appearance according to the netizens. One comment read, “What are you doing. You don't deserve this.” Another comment read, “Rahul bhai looks as if he was forced. Disappointing and sad.”

Opening up about his brain stroke, the actor suffered while shooting in Kargil in 2020, following which he underwent a long recovery process.