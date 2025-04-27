sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 27th 2025, 18:47 IST

Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Mints ₹50 Lakh Before Labour Day Release

For Raid 2, the movie has sold over 15,300 tickets on the day its advance bookings opened. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Raid 2 will release on May 1
Raid 2 will release on May 1 | Image: X

Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Director Rajkumar Gupta is returning with a sequel to his 2018 blockbuster hit Raid which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Part 2 of the film is all set to hit the big screens on May 1. Raid focused on real-life raids conducted by income tax department in the 1980s. The sequel, he said, once again focuses on true cases. Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor are the new entries to the cast of the film.

The advance booking of Raid 2 opened on Sunday, a few days ahead of the film's release on a promising note. The numbers will certainly rise in the coming days.

Ajay and Vaani star in Raid 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

Raid 2 advance booking begins

Ajay Devgn's film will see a grand release in over 3180 screens in India. Since Kesari 2 is running in cinema halls successfully, it will give a tough time to the Raid 2. Both sequels will look to vie for audience's attention.

Riteish Deshmukh plays a villain in Raid 2 | Image: X

For Raid 2, the movie has sold over 15,300 tickets on the day its advance bookings opened. The film has collected close to ₹50 lak so far, with 4 more days to go before its release. Labour Day falls on May 1 and the film will look to make the most of its holiday release and the extended weekend.

Raid 2 script developed over 4 years

Director Rajkumar Gupta said it took him almost four years to come up with a sequel to Raid. He praised lead star  Ajay Devgn for his performance in both the movies.

“He is such a brilliant actor that we didn't need to do much but get the script right. Our approach was to get the story, character right, and make sure he doesn't look out of the character,” the director said.

Published April 27th 2025, 18:47 IST