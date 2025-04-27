Thunderbolts: Has CBFC Cut Action Sequences In MCU Film For Its India Release? Know Here

Thunderbolts will be the closing chapter in the Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero film starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all set to release in cinema halls in India on May 1.

Thunderbolts follows a group of antiheroes forced to work together on a dangerous mission after being caught in a deadly trap. The movie has received positive reviews after a series of premieres across the globe and is expected to take a good opening at the box office after a series a MCU films, including the last release, Captain America: Brave New World, have turned out to be critical and commercial flops.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts | Image: X

Details regarding the film's censor formalities in India have now been revealed. According to Bollywood Hungama, some abusive words in the film have been muted or modified. These five words are ‘a**’, ‘a**hole’, ‘d**ks’, ‘b***h’ and ‘prick’. The last word is not considered an objectionable cuss term and hence, the muting of ‘prick’ is sure to raise eyebrows, the website revealed.

The good thing is that no visual cuts have been suggested to the movie, so the elaborate action sequences in the movie remain the same. After censor formalities, the film was passed with a U/A 13+ rating. The length of Thunderbolts as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 127 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 7 minutes.