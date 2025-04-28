Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Earns ₹2.32 Crore, Likely To Face Tough Battle With Kesari Chapter 2

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Raid 2. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the pivotal role. The movie will show the duo at loggerheads. It's been 24 hours since the makers opened the advance booking window, and the film is yet to earn in two digits. On the second day of the opening, the film earned over ₹2 crore (including the block seats).

Raid 2 advance booking day 1

According to Sacnilk, the crime thriller has been granted 4271 shows in India. So far, the movie has sold 35332 tickets and minted ₹1.06 crore at the box office. However, there are several who have blocked the seats, and if they also pay, then the total will reach ₹2.32 crore. The numbers will certainly rise in the coming days, but it will be interesting to witness if the film is able to leave its impact, as Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is running successfully in the theatres even after nine days.

All about Raid 2