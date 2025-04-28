Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Earns ₹2.32 Crore, Likely To Face Tough Battle With Kesari Chapter 2

Updated April 28th 2025, 17:01 IST
Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Raid 2. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the pivotal role. The movie will show the duo at loggerheads. It's been 24 hours since the makers opened the advance booking window, and the film is yet to earn in two digits. On the second day of the opening, the film earned over ₹2 crore (including the block seats).
According to Sacnilk, the crime thriller has been granted 4271 shows in India. So far, the movie has sold 35332 tickets and minted ₹1.06 crore at the box office. However, there are several who have blocked the seats, and if they also pay, then the total will reach ₹2.32 crore. The numbers will certainly rise in the coming days, but it will be interesting to witness if the film is able to leave its impact, as Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is running successfully in the theatres even after nine days.
Director Rajkumar Gupta said it took him almost four years to come up with a sequel to Raid. He praised Ajay Devgn for his performance in both movies. “He is such a brilliant actor that we didn't need to do much but get the script right. Our approach was to get the story, character right, and make sure he doesn't look out of the character,” the director said. The second installment focuses on Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts his 75th raid on the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai (played by Riteish). However, Manohar gives him a hard time in collecting the evidence against him and keeps sending him death threats. The film is slated to release on May 1.
Published April 28th 2025, 17:01 IST