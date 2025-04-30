Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sky Force, Sunny Deol's Jaat Defeated By Ajay Devgn's Sequel In Pre-Sales

Raid 2 Day Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller is just a day away from hitting the theatres. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. It is one of the highly anticipated films of the year, which serves as the sequel to the hit movie Raid. The film was expected to earn in double digits in the advance booking, but it seems to be impossible with just a few hours left for the film to hit the theatres. However, it has beaten Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force in the advance booking run and by the end of the day will surpass Sunny Deol starrer Jaat's advance collection.

Raid 2 first day advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹6.07 crore (including the block seats) at the box office. The movie has sold 122239 across 9505 shows in India. So far, Maharashtra is topping the list with ₹1.6 crore, followed by Delhi with ₹95.94 lakh. The sequel has beaten Sky Force, as in the advance booking, it earned ₹5.42 crore. Seeing the collection, it is believed that it will also surpass Jaat's advance booking as the actioner earned ₹6.27 crore.

Raid 2 early reviews

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has released a detailed review and stated that the violence and threat in the movie are "moderate". The BBFC also shared a brief synopsis of the storyline, "An anti-corruption commissioner investigates a large-scale money laundering operation in this Hindi-language crime thriller."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: BBFC)

The sequel will focus on Amay Patnaik (played by Ajay)'s 75th raid on the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai (played by Riteish).