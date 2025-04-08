Ajay Devgn Rubbishes Bollywood Slump At Box Office, Says 'Case Is Similar All Over World'

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Raid 2, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. On Tuesday, the team came together to launch the trailer, where they interacted with the media. During the conversation, she also addressed the soaring ticket prices and declining footfalls in the theatres.

Ajay Devgn reacts to Bollywood's downfall at the box office

During the trailer launch, Ajay was asked if expensive movie ticket is the reason for low occupancy in the theatres. To this, the actor denied and said nowadays audience is deciding which film they want to watch. The promotions also play a role in attracting the audience to the theatres. Adding to this, he said it's not only Bollywood movies that are not working; in fact, films across the globe (South and Hollywood) are witnessing a decline in footfall. "This is the case with films all over the world. Some are not working, and some are really working. Bollywood, Hollywood, South, everywhere the situation is the same," he said.

Want to watch Raid 2, but first, check out netizens' reactions to the trailer

The trailer opens with Ajay knocking on the door of Dada Manohar Bhai, a corrupted politician, to raid his residence and office, but finds nothing against him. This begins the cat-and-mouse race between the two. This is Riteish's third film where he's playing the antagonist. Ajay can be seen in his same swag, but it was the latter's acting that has left netizens impressed, particularly his 'villainous eyes'.

A user wrote, "Riteish Deshmukh ka villainous look pura chills de raha hai." Another wrote, "Riteish Deshmukh ka role pura film ka jaan hone wala hai."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

A third user wrote, "Riteish as a villain? Ufff, chills incoming!" A fan wrote, "Not in real life, but glad to see Ritiesh living his dad's dream in this film as a politician. He's too good in grey shade roles also."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

However, a section of the internet praised Ajay Devgn and the trailer. "Ajay ki acting mein woh rawness hai jo chahiye hoti hai," a user wrote. "Ajay’s expressions—next level intensity," wrote another. Some also hailed Yo Yo Honey Singh's song in the trailer.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)