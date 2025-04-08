Gautami Kapoor Addresses Her Viral Video Mimicking Ektaa Kapoor, Blames Social Media For Hyping: Mujhe Kuch Vengeance...

Gautami Kapoor made the headlines after she dropped the video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor. Many speculated that she was throwing a shade at the producer amid the ongoing cold war between the two. However, Kapoor has broken her silence, offering a clarification and setting the record straight. In an interview with Vicky Lalwani, the actress, who has worked with Ektaa in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, denied revenge allegations and said it was only for fun.

Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, issues clarification over her video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor

In an interview, Gautami said that social media hyped the matter, and she didn't post the video with any kind of "vengeance, or any kind of revenge or vested interest". She further mentioned that the video has started a debate among netizens. "I never had this attitude of wanting to take revenge or get back at anyone. I never had any such intentions.” She did it in the spirit of fun and not to bring out a rivalry angle between the two. She asked the netizens to chill and said there is no rivalry between the two, "It’s a 30-second video, look at it, laugh at it and move on! People are taking it more seriously than me and Ekta, I think.”

(A file photo of Gautami Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

When further quizzed, the actress shared that the idea to upload the video was solely hers and her husband Ram Kapoor had no idea. In fact, he asked her not to drag him into the matter after his phone was bombarded with millions of messages.

A look at Gautami Kapoor's video

Gautami dropped the video after Ektaa took an indirect dig at Ram over his drastic weight loss. Many claimed Ozempic was the reason behind his physical transformation, so Ektaa too dropped the video in which she can be heard saying, "What do I do? I've gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!"

This seemingly didn't go down well with Gautami, and she shared a video mocking Ektaa's gestures as she repeated her dialogue. "Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet, should I do Mounjaro, should I do Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs) or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth?" She concluded her video by saying, "But mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough)."