Streaming On OTT This Week (May 5 To May 11): Last Bullet, Good Bad Ugly, The Royals On Netflix And Prime Video

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week (May 5 to May 11). This week, streaming giants (Netflix, Prime Video and Sonyliv) are bringing a range of shows and movies in various genres. From Last Bullet and Good Bad Ugly to The Royals, the list will pique your interest.

Inside Man: Most Wanted

This is a 2019 drama, which is set to release on a new streaming giant. Starring Aml Ameen, Rhea Seehorn and Roxanne McKeeA, the film follows hotshot NYPD negotiator butts heads with the FBI and meets his match in a meticulous criminal mastermind who attempts to rob the Federal Reserve. The film will release on May 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Last Bullet

Alban Lenoir, Nicolas Duvauchelle and Stéfi Celma's crime actioner follows a car genius, Lino, who returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale. The film is slated to make a debut on the streaming giant on May 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar's action comedy, made on the reported budget of ₹270 crore, minted around ₹200 crore worldwide. The film revolves around a gangster named AK "Red Dragon who, after several years in prison, seeks a quiet life with his family. But when his son winds up in jail, he must return to his old ways. It will release in five regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam on May 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Pradeep Machiraju, Deepika Pilli and Vennela Kishore's starrer revolves around a young man who has a superstitious belief that he should not help anyone in life. He was given an assignment to work in a remote village. Initially, he was denied entry, but later he was permitted with the condition that he was to avoid a beautiful woman living in the village. What happens next is the movie all about. It is slated to debut on the streaming giant on May 8.

Where to watch: ETV Win

Forever

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever. The series features Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone and Xosha Roquemore in lead roles. This romantic drama will release on May 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Royals

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up to set your screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Their upcoming romantic drama is about a charming Prince Aviraaj (Ishaan) who meets Sophia (Bhumi), a self-made girl boss, creating a whirlwind of romance and ambition when their worlds of royalty and startups collide. The show is set to stream on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gram Chikitsalay

The young, idealistic and brilliant Dr. Prabhat takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in a North India Village, hoping to bring about much-needed changes, only to realise it is he who will have to change before anything else. The series stars Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Akash Makhija. The show is set to stream on May 9.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bad Influence

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer. Starring Alberto Olmo, Eléa Rochera and Enrique Arce, the film will release on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nonnas

After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honour her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas — grandmothers — as the chefs. The feel-good film stars Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon and Lorraine Bracco. It will premiere on the streaming giant on May 9.