Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Surpasses Raid, On Track To Beat Shaitaan Opening Day Biz

Updated May 1st 2025, 17:25 IST
Raid 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer hit the theatres today, May 1, clashing with Nani's HIT 3 and Suriya's Retro. The film has earned mixed reviews from the audience, but was able to surpass the earnings of the first part, Raid (2018), on the opening day.
According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹9.77 crore at the box office at the time of writing this article. The website has not updated the numbers, but it is anticipated that the film has broken the record of Raid and is now on its way to surpassing Shaitaan's opening day collection. Raid's opening day number was ₹10.4 crore, while Shaitaan's was ₹14.75 crore. The final figure will be updated towards the end of the day.
Raid 2 had an overall 28.50 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Chennai (58.50 per cent). In the morning, the occupancy was reported as 21.23 per cent, and in the afternoon it reached 35.76 per cent. Seeing the collection pace, the film is likely to earn around ₹20 crore on the first day of its release.
According to Sacnilk, Suriya starrer has earned ₹11.77 crore at the box office at the time of writing this article. Retro had an overall 79.91 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Dindigul (92 per cent). Seeing the collection pace and occupancy rate, the film is enjoying the benefit of the Labour Day holiday. On the other hand, HIT 3, which earned an 'Adult' certificate by CBFC, has minted ₹10.37 crore at the box office (so far), and the numbers are expected to rise, according to Sacnilk.
Published May 1st 2025, 17:25 IST