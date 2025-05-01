Retro: Suriya's Box Office Comeback Certain After Kanguva Debacle, On Track To Become His Biggest Opener (Early Estimates)

Retro Box Office Collection: Suriya's actioner has hit the theatres today, May 1, and despite facing a clash with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Nani's HIT 3: The Third Case, the film is likely to top the charts at the box office. The film opened to positive reviews, with everyone dubbing it as his "biggest ever comeback" after Kanguva flopped at the box office. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the film is set to create a record on the opening day, adding a feather to Suriya's filmography.

Suriya set to make a box office comeback with Retro (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, Suriya starrer has earned ₹11.77 crore at the box office at the time of writing this article. Retro had an overall 79.91 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Dindigul (92 per cent). In the morning, the occupancy was reported as 33.18 per cent, and in the afternoon it increased to 45.32 per cent. Seeing the positive reviews, the occupancy is likely to increase in the evening. Also, the film is enjoying the benefit of the Labour Day holiday. Towards the end of the day, the number is expected to earn over ₹30 crore at the box office on the opening day.

HIT 3 vs Raid 2 box office collection day 1

Despite earning an Adult certificate by CBFC, Nani's cop action drama found a spot in the second position. The film has minted ₹10.37 crore at the box office (so far), and the numbers are expected to rise, according to Sacnilk. Raid 2, on the other hand, which serves as the sequel to the hit drama of the same name, managed to earn ₹9.77 crore at the box office on the opening day (so far).