Bhool Chuk Not Maaf! PVR Inox Secures Big Win Over Maddock Films' After Suing Them For ₹60 Crore For Switching Theatrical Release With OTT Premiere, Movie To Not Stream On May 16

Bhool Chuk Maaf: In a major setback to the production house Maddock Films, the Bombay High Court has restrained the direct streaming of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer film on Prime Video. A few days back, citing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf announced that the film would stream directly on OTT.

Following this, multiplex chain PVR Inox moved the court and sued the production house for ₹60 crore for suddenly cancelling the film’s release (on May 9). PVR Inox said that this was done due to the film's poor advance booking and not because of the India-Pakistan conflict and 'heightened security drills' across the nation after India launched Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory measure against the ghastly Pahalgam attack, as claimed by the makers.

Maddock Films announced direct OTT release of Bhool Chuf Maaf | Image: X

Big win for PVR Inox: Bhool Chuk Maaf release in limbo

The court stated that Maddock Films' decision to cancel the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, citing security concerns, was a breach of contract. It also restrained the production house from releasing the film on OTT platforms. The injunction prevents the release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film on any OTT platform until the expiry of the 8-week holdback period, a mandated time frame fixed for the OTT premiere of a Hindi film after its theatrical debut. PVR Inox also stated that 31 theatres under their ambit in Delhi had even commenced promotional activity for the film weeks in advance.