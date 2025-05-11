Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn Starrer Goes In Overdrive On 2nd Weekend, Collects ₹120 Crore

Updated May 11th 2025, 23:59 IST
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is performing well at the box office. The movie released on Labour Day on May 1 and is trending better than Ajay's last hit, horror-thriller Shaitaan. Raid 2 has become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 so far, now only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
Raid 2 minted ₹71.25 crore in its opening weekend (4 days). The film witnessed a significant decline in its biz in its second weekend, making just ₹25 crore. However, Raid 2 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark and stands at ₹120.75 crore in 11 days since its release.
Raid 2 has performed better than Ajay's hit film Shaitaan, which collected a little over ₹106 crore after its second weekend. Raid 2 has also surpassed the lifetime biz of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Salman Khan's Sikandar. Raid 2 is also doing better than Raid (2018), whose India collection stood at ₹103.07 crore and worldwide figures were ₹154.19 crore.
Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has helmed the sequel. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film released in theatres on May 1.
Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the film, with its OTT premiere expected in late June or early July 2025. This ensures that the movie will adhere to its standard 60-day theatrical release window, followed by Hindi films.
