Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn Starrer Goes In Overdrive On 2nd Weekend, Collects ₹120 Crore

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is performing well at the box office. The movie released on Labour Day on May 1 and is trending better than Ajay's last hit, horror-thriller Shaitaan. Raid 2 has become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 so far, now only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Vaani Kapoor has repalced Ileana D'Cruz as the leading actress in Raid 2 | Image: X

Raid 2's healthy collection on its second weekend

Raid 2 minted ₹71.25 crore in its opening weekend (4 days). The film witnessed a significant decline in its biz in its second weekend, making just ₹25 crore. However, Raid 2 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark and stands at ₹120.75 crore in 11 days since its release.

Raid 2 released on May 1 | Image: X

Raid 2 has performed better than Ajay's hit film Shaitaan, which collected a little over ₹106 crore after its second weekend. Raid 2 has also surpassed the lifetime biz of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Salman Khan's Sikandar. Raid 2 is also doing better than Raid (2018), whose India collection stood at ₹103.07 crore and worldwide figures were ₹154.19 crore.

Raid 2 to stream on Netflix in June

Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has helmed the sequel. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film released in theatres on May 1.