Bhuvan Bam, Unlike Ranveer Allahbadia, Unfazed After Losing Instagram Followers, Has An Apt Reply To Pakistani Who Unfollowed Him

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, celebs from both countries are losing their social media following. The situation has been worse for Pakistani celebs as actors like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and more have not only been banned from collaborating with their Indian counterparts, but their Instagram and X handles have been banned in India, which has led to a loss in their social media traction.

Bhuvan Bam is a popular YouTuber and content creator | Image: Instagram

YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam had the perfect reply for a fan from Pakistan who pointed out that he had unfollowed him as conflict rose. An Instagram handle, which is said to belong to a Pakistani user, replied to Bhuvan, saying, "Sorry Buuvan Bhaiya Unfollow (sic)," hinting that he and many more like him had unfollowed him on social media.

Bhuvan had a humbling reply. “Bhai if standing tall with my country means losing followers then be it,” the Taaza Khabar actor wrote. His response won the hearts of his Indian fans. "That's why he's number one youtube (sic)," commented one, while another one said, "BB ek hi dil hai kitne baar jitoge (sic)."

Bhuvan sets the example for Indian YouTubers

Bhuvan Bam staying firm in the face of the loss of social media following serves as an example of how to stand for one's nation during conflict. In stark contrast, 'Beer Biceps' Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for a now-deleted post expressing sympathy towards Pakistanis.