Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn Starrer Stays Steady, Mints ₹129.36 Crore

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is doing well at the box office. The Bollywood sequel has collected ₹129.36 crore at the box office in 13 days since its release. The film has benefited greatly since there are no new competitors currently and the buzz surrounding the holdover releases (Kesari 2 and Jaat) has died down completely, thus pushing the biz of Raid 2 even further.

Raid 2 minted ₹3.76 crore on its second Tuesday, which is good numbers. The movie has already entered the list of Ajay's top 10 grossers of all time. It is also the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film this year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The film is heading for a very good second week despite the issues it had on Friday and Saturday due to the border tensions and blackout and closure of cinema halls in parts of Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 released on May 1 | Image: X

Raid 2 is also running on discounted rates, which is expected to boost its biz in the coming days. Since normalcy seems to be returning, the film will do well in the coming days. However, with the release of Mission Impossible 8, which has a strong franchise pull in India, and Final Destinations: Bloodlines, another legacy franchise film, the collection Raid 2 might get hit in the 3rd weekend.

Raid to stream on Netflix