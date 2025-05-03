Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Will Ajay Devgn Starrer Mint ₹50 Crore On First Saturday?

Raid 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer released on Labour Day, May 1, alongside HIT 3 and Retro. The film opened to fairly good numbers, ₹19.25 crore at the box office, but witnessed a 37.66 per cent decline on the second day. As the film has entered the weekend, it is expected that the total collection to spike towards the end of the opening weekend.

Raid 2 box office collection day 3 witnesses an excellent morning

According to Sacnilk, the crime thriller has minted ₹3.92 crore on the third day at the box office (so far). Adding the third-day collection, the total stands at ₹35.17 crore. This is not the final figure, and it will be updated towards the end of the day. Seeing the morning collection, it seems the movie might be able to mint around ₹20 crore on Saturday, and if so happens, then the film will be able to enter the ₹50 crore club on the first Saturday. Raid 2 had an overall 12.04 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Bengaluru (26 per cent).



Will Raid 2 be able to beat Retro and HIT 3?



With ₹35.17 crore in the bank (so far), Raid 2 is leading the chart with HIT 3 at the second and Retro, which topped the charts on the opening day last. Nani starrer has earned ₹3.47 crore on the third day at the box office, taking the total to ₹34.47 crore (so far). Suriya's action comedy, on the other hand, has only minted ₹2.48 crore, taking the total to ₹29.23 crore at the box office.



However, it's only been half a day, and the final figure might turn the tables once again.

All about Raid 2