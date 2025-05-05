Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Ajay Devgn Starrer To Witness Dip On Monday? Mints ₹2.71 Crore

Raid 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn has been basking in the success as his film has been performing well at the box office. The film concluded its opening weekend by minting ₹71 crore in India and is now eyeing to enter ₹100 crore in the first week of release. However, the real test is Monday, and it seems the film might earn low on the first weekday. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

Raid 2 box office collection day 5 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹2.71 crore since morning today. Adding the fifth day collection, the total stands at ₹73.96 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the collection pace, it seems the film might earn in single digits on the first Monday. Raid 2 had an overall 10.78 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 7.24 per cent in the morning and 14.32 per cent in the afternoon.

The film is set 7 years after the events of the first film, and it follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who tracks another white-collar crime. In this film, Riteish Deshmukh, playing the role of Dada Manohar Bhai, is the target, a corrupt politician. Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that the third instalment is in the works and will soon reveal the details.

What is the budget of Raid 2?

The crime drama is made on a budget of ₹48 crore. As per reports, Ajay Devgn has been paid ₹20 crore as remuneration. Riteish Deshmukh charged ₹4 crore for his role, and Vaani Kapoor, who has replaced Ileana D'Cruz in the film, took home ₹1 crore.