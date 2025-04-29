Raid 2 First Review: British Board Tags Ajay Devgn And Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Moderate'

Updated April 29th 2025, 16:30 IST
Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime thriller Raid 2, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. As the movie is just two days away from hitting the theatres, its first review is already out, and the international board has called the action sequence "moderate". The review will help movie buffs who were planning to watch the film.
The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has released the first review of Raid 2 in detail. The violence and threat in the movie are "moderate". The film has sexual and suicidal references. "An anti-corruption commissioner investigates a large-scale money laundering operation in this Hindi-language crime thriller." The BBFC also shared a brief synopsis of the storyline, "An anti-corruption commissioner investigates a large-scale money laundering operation in this Hindi-language crime thriller."
On the third day of the advance booking, the film has earned ₹3.38 crore (including block seats) so far. The movie has sold 68906 tickets across 5408 shows in India. Maharashtra is currently leading the chart with ₹83.89 lakh. The numbers are expected to rise in the remaining two days.
The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pathak in the pivotal roles. The film marks the return of Ajay as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is on a mission to conduct his 75th raid on the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai (played by Riteish). The film's soundtrack is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Rochak Kohli, Sachet-Parampara and White Noise Collectives, while the background score is composed by Amit Trivedi. The film will release on May 1.
Published April 29th 2025, 16:30 IST