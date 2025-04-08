Raid 2: From ₹48 Crore Budget To New Cast Members, All You Need To Know About The Ajay Devgn Starrer

Raid 2: The trailer for Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer crime thriller has been released on April 8. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial marks the return of Singham actor as IRS officer Amay Patnaik and is set to release on May 1. The film, which serves as a sequel to Raid (2018) portrays the takedown of a corrupt politician, Dada Bhai(Riteish) in loggerhead. As the trailer gives a thrilling glimpse of the upcoming crime saga, let's look at more details about the film before it hits the silver screen.

Raid 2 full cast

Raid 2 centres on Amay Patnaik’s 75th raid as he takes on a notorious white-collar criminal, Dada Bhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The 2018 sequel stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh feature in special tracks. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

Raid 2 budget and cast fees

According to reports, the movie is made on a budget of ₹48 crore. Ajay Devgan has been reportedly paid ₹20 crore for his role in the movie. Riteish Deshmukh, portraying Dada Manohar Bhai, received ₹4 crore, while Vaani Kapoor, playing Ajay Devgan's wife allegedly earned ₹1 crore.

Raid 2 poster | Image: X