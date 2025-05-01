Raid 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh And Vaani Kapoor Starrer

Updated May 1st 2025, 18:38 IST
Raid 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor starrer hit the theatres today and are getting positive reviews from netizens. Written and directed by Ritesh Shah, Raj Kumar Gupta, Akshat Tiwari, Jaideep Yadav, and Karan Vyas, this sequel to Raid is anticipated to cross all the box office records. Amid this, let’s look at when the film began streaming on OTT after its big screen run.
Earlier, it wasn’t clear if this crime thriller drama would stream on Netflix, Prime Video, or JioHotstar. However, reports now confirm that Raid 2 will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical release, as the platform holds its digital rights.
For those curious about the OTT release date, films typically arrive about six weeks after their cinema debut and the official date confirmation is yet to come.
Sacnilk reports that the film has made ₹9.77 crore at the box office, with no updated figures yet. On Thursday, Raid 2 recorded a 28.50 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with Chennai leading at 58.50 per cent. Morning occupancy stood at 21.23 per cent, rising to 35.76 per cent by the afternoon. Given its current pace, the film is expected to collect around ₹20 crore on its opening day.
International Labour Day witnessed the ultimate showdown at the box office with the triple clash of titans. On May 1, three major films will premiere: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Suriya's Retro, and Nani's Telugu film Hit 3: The Third Case. It will be interesting to look at who will win the race in the collection panel.
