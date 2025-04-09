Raid 2: Vaani Kapoor To Play Second Wife Of Ajay Devgn? Actor Opens Up About Replacing Ileana D'Cruz

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Raid 2. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer during a launch event in Mumbai and interacted with the media, opening up about the project. During the conversation, the actor addressed the casting change question regarding Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana D'Cruz. The actor was asked if Amay Patnaik (played by Ajay) has got a new wife in the film. To this, the actor said it's true but added, "the character can change". He compared this heroine swap to Hollywood movie James Bond and said, "Sean Connery is no longer James Bond, right? It’s the character you follow, and then new people keep coming in.”

For the unversed in the first installment, Raid (2018), Ileana D'Cruz played the role of Ajay's wife.

Vaani Kapoor opens up on replacing Ileana D'Cruz as the wife of Ajay Devgn in Raid 2?

Vaani was asked about her experience playing a 'next wife ' To this, she quipped, "There was no jealousy with the previous one." She concluded by saying, "We share a great equation off-screen.” Adding to Ajay's James Bond comparison, Vaani said that one just needs to play the character in the genuine way possible. For her, it was more about gaining experience and a chance to showcase her talent. "It doesn’t align with anything else that I have done so far. So, it was refreshing for me," she added.

Know who is playing who in Raid 2

The crime thriller centres around Amay’s 75th raid. In this film, he will take on a notorious and corrupt politician, Dada Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Other than them, the movie also stars Saurabh Shukla as Rameshwar Singh/ Ramji/Tauji, Supriya Pathak as Dada Bhai's mother and Vaani as Amay's wife. Rajat Kapoor and Amit Sial's characters are still under wraps.

According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of ₹48 crore, with Ajay reportedly charging ₹20 crore for his role. Riteish seemingly charged ₹4 crore, while Vaanicharged ₹1 crore.