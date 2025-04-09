Kesari Chapter 2: Is That Akshay Kumar? Actor Turns Into Kathakali Dancer As An Ode To C Sankaran Nair's Fight For Justice

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming court drama, Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Ahead of the release, the actor is known for his unique promotion for the film. However, he has taken it up a notch higher with the sequel, as he shared a photo on Wednesday donning a Kathakali avatar. He revealed that it is not just a costume but a symbol of tradition, resistance and the truth of our nation. For the unversed, Kathakali is a classical Indian dance-drama from Kerala. It is known for its elaborate costumes, vibrant makeup, and intricate storytelling through movements and facial expressions.

Akshay Kumar looks unrecognisable in Kathakali avatar

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared an image that shows him dressed up as a Kathakali dancer. In the caption, he shared that it's an ode to C Sankaran Nair's fight for justice against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Also, he pays tribute to Nair's Malayali background. "This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks," the caption read.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section, lauding the actor. A user wrote, "The main point is you were unrecognisable in this looks this proves your versatility and show how great actor you are. Glad lots of positive vibes coming from this movie. I can't wait for Kesari Chapter 2." Another wrote, "Totally Goosebumps guruji." A third user wrote, "Akshay ka comeback time agaya." "What a Powerful Pic!!" wrote a fan.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Kesari Chapter 2

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Nair, Madhavan plays Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer showcasing the intense courtroom drama and tussle between Akshay and Madhavan. The trailer begins with the scene of the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. In the next frame, Akshay is seen quizzing General Dyer in the court, leaving him speechless.

The trial was widely covered and one of the longest in history that shocked the world. It brought global attention to the brutalities of British rule in India.