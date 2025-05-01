Raid 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller Fell Short Of The First Part? Netizens Share Mixed Opinions

Raid 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn ’s crime thriller drama is back on silver screens coinciding with International Labour Day. In the sequel, Devgn reprises his role as Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, who confronts his powerful antagonist Dadabhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. Fans who have eagerly waited for the release of this new chapter in Raid, hoop to the first show aired in theatres and didn’t wait to paint their first reviews out on social media.

Raid 2 hit or flop?

Netizens who watched the early shows already started spamming the X(formerly twitter) with their reaction to Ajay Devgn's new film which is mostly positive so far. Sharing their Raid 2 review, one user wrote on X, “Raid 2 is a masterpiece film… @ajaydevgn, @Riteishd, #RajatKapoor, Saurabh Shukla, @amit_sial, Supriya Pathak and @Vaaniofficial tremendous job… @rajkumar_rkg salute."

Another user remarked, “#AjayDevgn looks strong & impresses every time he delivers a punchline and emotes so much through his eyes. #RiteishDeshmukh as the corrupt politician is equally good and gives Ajay a tough fight on screen. This film keeps you hooked right till the end."

Some, however, expressed disappointment, stating, “Raid 2…1st half boring 2nd half average…Means bhushan & Ajay united together for a crap movie after last Diwali 's super crap SA/ BB3.”

All About Raid 2