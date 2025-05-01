HIT 3 X Review: Nani Steals The Show From Vishwak Sen And Adivi Sesh, Netizens Call Actioner 'Gory But Watchable'

HIT 3 X Review: Nani's action thriller has finally hit the theatres today, May 1. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film serves as the third installment in the HIT franchise. Previous installments starred Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh in the cop avatar. In the recent action flick, Nani plays the role of a SP Arjun Sarkaar IPS HIT, based in Visakhapatnam. He is on a mission to investigate a case in Jammu & Kashmir. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, which showed the gory avatar of Nani, making the film one of the highly anticipated dramas of the year.

As the movie has hit the theatres, movie buffs who watched the first show of the film have penned their review on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, and they are all singing praises of Nani.

HIT 3: The Third Case is a gripping, action-packed thriller: Netizens

Movie buffs have flooded the X with their reviews, calling HIT 3 a "blockbuster" drama. They are also hailing the chemistry between Nani and Srinidhi Shetty. "@NameisNani show🔥 a gripping action-packed thriller, #SrinidhiShetty and #nani chemistry good overall watchable," read a post.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

A user shared a scene from the film where Nani, in his cop avatar, is holding a culprit and mouthing a powerful dialogue. Sharing this, the user wrote, "@KolanuSailesh banged Bollywood with this scene."

Kerala fans have also sent love to Nani. They shared scenes from the theatres, sending proof that they were watching and wrote, "The first fan shows in Kerala for Natural Star @NameisNani Anna. Thank You."

Several users also leaked the scene of Karthi's entry, who is playing Veerappan, Tamil Nadu Police Officer, hailing his performance and wrote in Telugu, "BRO EM ANUKUNAMO ADHA JARIGINDHI"

Another user wrote the review in detail, saying both halves were intense and interesting. There were no dull moments. "#Nani's intense performance pre-climax and climax portions (bomb emoticon). Good screenplay from starting to interval, with no boring moments. Many violent-packed action scenes (hot face emoticon) BGM was good for the movie."

Concluding their reviews, HIT 3 is a banger film with Nani stealing the show from Vishwak and Adivi Sesh.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

It will be interesting to see if HIT 3 can beat the opening day of previous releases.

All about HIT 3