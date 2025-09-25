Raj Kundra Transferred ₹15 Crore To Shilpa Shetty's Firm, EOW Likely To Summon Actress As New Developments Emerge In Fraud Case

In the ongoing investigation regarding a ₹60 Crore fraud, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has noted fresh developments linked to Raj Kundra and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Sources in the department state that Shilpa Shetty might be summoned soon, as the investigation has revealed that Raj Kundra transferred approximately ₹15 crore of this amount to his wife's company's bank account. Investigating officials say it is important to clarify which advertisement or expense this large sum was transferred for, as such a large sum is not normally spent on advertising. They will also investigate the basis on which Shilpa Shetty issued an invoice for such a huge amount.

The verification of the ₹15 crore transfer is underway. The investigation also revealed that the Resolution Persons (RPs) have not yet provided the EOW with the required documents. Initially, the RPs were summoned for questioning, but the required documents were not submitted. As per the sources, Raj Kundra, too, will be brought in for questioning again.

The case pertains to a complaint filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another person for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore. The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead. According to Kothari, in 2015, Shetty and Kundra approached him through a mediator seeking a Rs 75 crore loan for their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which promoted lifestyle products and ran an online shopping platform.



