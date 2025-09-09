Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Summoned In Rs 60.48 Crore Cheating Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case. The authorities have called him in for questioning on September 15. Initially, the couple was asked to appear before the investigating officers on September 10, but Raj Kundra had sought an extension till September 15. In August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another person for allegedly cheating a businessman of over ₹60 crore. The complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, who claimed the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. He further alleged that the celebrity couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead.

A week ago, it was reported that EOW was reviewing the couple's travel logs, and a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against the couple to prevent them from leaving the country.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s reaction to the alleged cheating case

The news first erupted in August, and soon the couple's advocate addressed the media, narrating the couple's side of the story. Advocate Prashant Patil issued a statement, “My clients have been informed by certain segments of electronic and print media that an alleged case has been registered against them at the Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai. At the outset, my clients deny all the allegations, which are purely civil in nature and have already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on 04/10/2024."

The advocate described it as an old business deal that became a legal issue after financial difficulties. He said, “There is no criminality involved. Our auditors have regularly provided the EOW with all required supporting documents, including detailed cash flow statements.”