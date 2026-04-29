Raja Shivaji Day 1 Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh's Starrer Sells 49279 Tickets, Mints ₹1.26 Crore

Raja Shivaji Day 1 Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh starrer is all set to hit the theatres this week, and ahead of it, makers have opened the ticket window for the movie buffs to book their tickets in advance. Helmed by Riteish, the film chronicles the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is enjoying considerable following as it has already sold 49,279 tickets.

Raja Shivaji Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, the film, which is releasing in Marathi and Hindi languages, has collectively sold 49,279 tickets at the time of writing this article. It has collected ₹1.26 crore across 1213 shows in India. So far, the film has collected the maximum in Maharashtra. This early traction suggests that the film is positioned to challenge previous records for a Marathi release. The primary driver is the Marathi 2D version, which alone has contributed ₹1.21 crore across 1060 shows.

Raja Shivaji has already carved its name in the record books by shattering the all-time advance booking records for Marathi cinema.

All about Raja Shivaji

Apart from Riteish, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Amole Gupte. In the film, Riteish essays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, and the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.