Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is Getting Humongous Cheers Not For Plot But For THIS Actor's Cameo

Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh's historical action drama has finally hit the theatres today, May 1. Helmed by Riteish himself, the film is receiving rave reviews from the movie buffs who watched the early show. However, rather than praising the performance of Riteish, who is playing the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the screenplay or direction, they are going gaga over a cameo. Yes, the film has one special appearance, and the whole internet is talking about that. The actor is none other than Salman Khan.

Netizens are surprised to see Salman Khan as Jiva Mahala

X is filled with the reviews and clips of Salman Khan making a grand appearance in Raja Shivaji. In the viral clip, he can be seen wielding a sword and fighting off what appears to be Mughals. He can be seen dressed in an orange outfit, adorning the turban and a tilak on his forehead.

A user wrote, “Ritesh Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan's INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one..💥💥⚡What a FIERY CAMEO.”

Another wrote, "Megastar #SalmanKhan as Jiva Mahala… literally goosebumps & thunderous applause! What a masterpiece cameo of a legendary character everyone is praising it! #RajaShivaji."

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A third user wrote, "LATEST Glimpses Of #SalmanKhan cameo in #RajaShivaji as Jiva Mahal is pure goosebumps."

At the time of publishing this article, the clips were taken down to prevent spoilers.

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Who was Jiva Mahala?

According to historic texts, Jiva Mahala (played by Salman Khan) was the bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He saved the Maratha ruler during the Battle of Pratapgad.

Riteish Deshmukh on casting Salman Khan in Raja Shivaji

During an interview with Marathi Chat, Riteish revealed that he didn't approach Salman Khan for the role, and it was he who insisted on being part of the film. He said, "I didn't go to him for this film... We were together on New Year's. He asked when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, 'It's starting this month.' He said, 'Which role am I playing?'"

When Riteish said that he hadn't thought of casting him in the film, to this, the Tiger actor said, "No, no, no... you can't make the film without me. I have to be in it."

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