The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Netizens Call Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway-Emily Blunt Starrer 'A True Legacy Sequel'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are back to run the fashion world. The sequel has finally hit the theatres, and it is receiving nothing but positive reviews from the movie buffs who watched the early show across the globe. After 20 years, the film was released, and the main concern of the fans was whether the story would be able to bridge the gap and to their surprise, it landed perfectly. They are urging people to watch the sequel as it is on the same level as its predecessor.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 gets thumbs up from netizens

Soon after the fans watched the film in the theatres, they came back and penned their reviews on X. A user described the film as a "warm blanket" and added, "A cozy inside feeling watching beloved and iconic characters return in a comfortable way. Streep, Hathaway, Tucci, and Blunt fire on all cylinders. Relies a bit heavily on its callbacks but, a true legacy sequel that elevates the original with a more mature commentary on the fashion industry with 2020’s humor. I had fun with a crowd."

Another expressed happiness after watching the film, "I was pleasantly surprised by #TheDevilWearsPrada2. My main worry I had was how they would explain Andy going back to Runway and just reconnecting all the pieces 20 years later but they did it very well! Definitely on the same level as its predecessor."

#TheDevilWearsPrada2 The same flavour that's been distant for 20 long years, but the film has grown alongside its characters and adapted the plot to fit the times. With print media on the decline, I liked many points that feel like they're clearing up the lingering questions from the first film. Watching it feels fulfilling. Even if the movie might not endure as strongly as the first one, it's still worth watching #movietwit".

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"#thedevilwearsprada2 is 100% worth seeing. It's different from the original, with enough of what you loved to keep you happy until you settle into this sequel. The big 4 don't miss a beat, the music is top notch, and every look is ICONIC," a user shared.

All about The Devil Wears Prada 2

The plot offers a high-stakes glimpse into Miranda Priestly's struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, digital-first media landscape. Miranda, once the unchallenged authority of print fashion media, is now seen grappling with declining industry influence as she faces off against a powerful luxury conglomerate. Directed by David Frankel, the new cast members include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, and Pauline Chalamet. The first film was both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide. We will have to wait to see how the sequel performs at the box office.