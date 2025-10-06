Updated 6 October 2025 at 15:06 IST
Rajat Bedi Opens Up About Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan's Rivalry, And How It Left His Father Broke, Alcoholic: My Father Shelved Projects...
Rajat Bedi recounted his father's last moments when he collapsed in front of his eyes at the age of 9. He revealed that his father's health deteriorated after he slipped into depression.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Rajat Bedi is known for playing villains in the 90s. However, after Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya, the actor, was nowhere to be seen until The Ba***ds of Bollywood released on Netflix. Helmed by Aryan Khan, the series shows the actor in his usual form. Following this, he was all over the internet, making headlines for his comeback. In a recent chat show, the actor opened up about his father, Narendra Bedi's, relationship with Rajesh Khanna and how the actor's rivalry with Amitabh Bachchan ruined Bedi's father's life, pushing the family into significant financial loss.
Rajat Bedi recalls financial struggle due to Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan's rivalry
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajat Bedi recounted the moment his father's last moments and how he breathed his last in front of his eyes. The actor shared that when he came from school, his father came out of his room and suddenly collapsed. “He had become an alcoholic, and he got into depression. He was doing very well, but my grandfather had some liabilities of films, and my father was taking care of that," Bedi on his father's health.
He further mentioned that his father was also facing issues with Rajesh Khanna. He was doing 2-3 films with the actor. Despite that he didn't like the fact that Bedi's father was working with Amitabh Bachchan as well. I don’t know the real story, but my father had taken the unit to Pune for one or two films, and he was waiting for Rajesh Khanna to come. For 10 to 15 days, Rajesh Khanna didn’t come, and my father just closed the projects. I guess heroes at that time were problematic or something. So there were some issues between Rajesh Khanna and Papa, maybe because of Bachchan sahab or various other things. So Papa got into….”
For the unversed, Khanna and Bachchan turned rivals in the 1960s and 70s because Big B challenged the Aradhana actor's superstar image. This didn't go down well with Khanna, and he believed that Big B played "dirty politics" against him to reach at top.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 15:06 IST