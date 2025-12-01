Rajkummar Rao Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Baby Girl, Shares Big Update While Distributing Sweets

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently welcomed a baby girl on November 15. A few days later, the Stree actor made his first public appearance at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. Rajkummar arrived with a box of sweets and handed them out to the paparazzi to celebrate the special moment.

Rajkummar Rao made his first public appearance after becoming a father

On Sunday, the Maalik actor attended the We The Women summit in Mumbai. Many photos and videos from the event appeared on social media, but one clip in particular caught everyone’s attention.

In the video, Rajkummar steps onto the red carpet while his team carries a large bag filled with boxes of sweets. He warmly greets the paparazzi, dressed casually in a white T-shirt, black jacket, and glasses. With a big smile, he distributes the sweets to everyone present.

When the paparazzi congratulated him on becoming a father, Rajkummar responded with a warm “thank you.” Someone then asked if they had chosen a name for their baby girl, and he replied, “Abhi nahi” (not yet).

The video of Rajkummar sharing sweets has touched many people online, with fans praising his warmth and humility. This marks his first appearance.

Rajkummar, Patralekhaa embrace parenthood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary on 15 November. They shared the joyful news on social media. Their note read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” They captioned the post: "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

