OTT Releases This Week: Thamma, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae, Real Kashmir Football Club, Kuttram Purindhavan And More Titles To Stream

OTT Releases This Week: For a relaxed and entertaining time at home with your friends, family and loved ones, check out the list of fresh OTT releases that will stream this coming week on various platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5 and more.

Thamma

A vampire love story starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thamma is the latest entry in the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. As per reports, the movie is set for streaming debut on December 2 but for the initial weeks, it will be available on rent. It is said that Thamma will be available for Prime Video subscribers from December 16.

Also read: Hollywood Releases In December

Advertisement

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna's critically acclaimed and a decent box office grosser The Girlfriend is all set to stream from December 5. The movie that highlights modern-day relationships and the subtle toxicity in love will look to find more audience once it has arrived on digital.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Dies Irae

Pranav Mohanlal's sleeper hit, the Malayalam horror film Dies Irae is all set to stream in multiple languages from December 5. The lead character in it starts witnessing supernatural activities after he safekeeps a woman's items after she dies by suicide.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Gharwali Pedwali

The Hindi TV serial Gharwali Pedwali follows how the life of a man takes a complete turn after he lands up with two wives instead of one. Episodes begin streaming from December 5.

Where to watch: Zee5

Kuttram Purindhavan

The Tamil crime thriller show is all set to stream its first season from December 5. It stars Pasupathy, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Vidaarth and follows a missing girl's case and what unfolds while investigation unravels.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Real Kashmir Football Club

The Hindi web series starring Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul follows the real story of the formation of the Real Kashmir Football Club. Apart from the ups and downs of sports, the story promises to be a life lesson in communal harmony.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Dhoolpet Police Station

The web series, which will release in Tamil and Telugu, is a fresh and humourous take on police procedurals. New episodes will stream from December 5. The show will air weekly episodes, raising anticipation for what's next.

Where to watch: Aha

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

A through and through Christmas movie, The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 will stream from December 5. The story follows a father, his teen son and their friends who must rescue Santa to save Christmas.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2 is an animated heist comedy film loosely based on the children's book series The Bad Guys. The voice cast includes Natasha Lyonne, Sam Rockwell, Danielle Brooks, Maria Bakalova and more. It will stream from December 1.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

My Next Guest With David Letterman And Adam Sandler

Hollywood's funny man Adam Sandler sits with David Letterman for a heartfelt deep dive into his life on camera and behind it. Sandler, one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood for years, is expected to share interesting anecdotes from his career spanning decades. It will stream from December 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

Meghan Markle shares her favorite holiday traditions, seasonal crafts and family recipes with friends old and new in this festive special. Celebrity friends join Meghan, which sees the duchess trying out festive crafts, decorating and baking. The special will stream from December 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Oh. What. Fun.

Another Christmas comedy dropping this week is Oh. What. Fun. starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa and more. It will stream from December 3.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a documentary miniseries about the sexual misconduct allegations against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. This 4-part docuseries is expected to uncover unknown facets of one of the most high profile celebrity criminal cases. Episodes will stream from December 2.