Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About Delay In Sourav Ganguly Biopic Shoot, Calls The Role 'Extremely Challenging'

Rajkummar Rao's recently released movie Maalik is performing fairly well at the box office. The actor's gangster mode impressed only a section of his fans, while others believed that the plot was 'poorly' written. However, it seems the actor has passed that and started preparing for his next film, which is a biopic of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. In a recent interview, the actor spilt the beans about the upcoming project, shared that the film will go on the floors in 2026. He further shared that he is relieved that Ganguly believes Rajkummar can portray him on the screen.

Why is Sourav Ganguly's biopic still in the pre-production stage?

Rajkummar was supposed to start the shooting for the biopic this year, but the makers have now postponed it to next year. The actor is undergoing heavy preparation for his titular character, Sourav Ganguly. Now, in an interview with Mid-day, the actor explained why the biopic is taking time to go on floors and the challenges he is facing to portray the character. The filmmaker wants to do justice to Ganguly's career, so he wants the script and other details to be perfect. "Everybody is taking a lot of care in recreating Dada’s life for a theatrical experience. We have pushed the shooting to next year as we needed some time for the prep. It’s a big responsibility to play one of our most iconic heroes in cricket," Rajkummar added.

Opening up about the challenges he is facing, Rajkummar said that he is nervous but will do his best not to let them down. He called the role "extremely challenging" and added that he knows how to play cricket, but being a left-handed batter is a different ball game altogether. "The muscle memory is all about being a right-handed batter. So, I need some time to practise," he continued.

The actor revealed that he hasn't "deliberately" not met Ganguly yet, as he wants and will only meet him when he is fully in the prep mode.