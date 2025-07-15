Don 3 Hits Another Roadblock? After Kiara Advani, 'Antagonist' Vikrant Massey Walks Out Of Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Film: Report

Speculations around the cast of Don 3 have been rife for the past few months. The film, announced with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, was said to feature Vikrant Massey as the antagonist. A new report claims that the Balika Vadhu fame has opted out of the movie. While the makers never confirmed his casting, it is being alleged that they are now looking for another actor to replace Vikrant Massey. Slated to go on floors in January 2026, director Farhan Akhtar seems to be on a clock to lock in the main cast of the gangster drama.

Why did Vikrant Massey quit Don 3?

Vikrant Massey's involvement in Don 3 has never been officially announced by the makers. However, a close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, walked out of the project citing that his role in the film ‘lacked depth’. It is now reported that the makers have approached Vijay Deverakonda, and Aditya Roy Kapur have been approached for the role. An earlier report in Gulte suggested that Vijay, whose first Bollywood venture was a big disaster, has said no to Don 3 as he is busy preparing for his upcoming Telugu movie.



The insider in the know told the publication, “There is no doubt that Vikrant would have been phenomenal. We are certain that another actor of his calibre will step up and take this challenge head-on.”



