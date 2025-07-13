Rajkummar Rao The Action Hero Vs Rajkummar Rao In Comedy Dramas, Audience's Pick Is...

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, opened to decent numbers at the box office after releasing on July 11. The action film has received mixed reviews but witnessed a good jump on Saturday (July 12) and a similar positive trend is expected on Sunday. Rajkummar's Maalik is his first out-and-out action movie and while it remains to be seen what the eventual box office verdict on it is, it may perform better than the actor's last few releases which were in the comedy and drama genres. This also indicates that action films may have more takers than others.

Is Maalik performing better than Rajkummar's other recent releases?

The Trapped actor saw the release of Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2024 and Bhool Chuk Maaf earlier this year in May. While Stree 2 was a blockbuster hit, his other movies also performed well at the box office. Srikanth opened to ₹2.25 crore, it jumped to ₹4.2 crore on its second day.

(L to R) Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are some of Rajkummar Rao's last few releases | Image: IMDb

Mr & Mrs Mahi opened to ₹6.75 crore and dropped ₹4.6 crore on its second day. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collected ₹5.5 crore on day 1 and ₹6.9 crore on day 2. Bhool Chuk Maaf minted ₹7 crore on day 1 and ₹9.5 crore day 2. The jump in collections the movies witnessed were below 40%, except Srikanth, which opened to over numbers but saw a good growth over its first weekend.