Hollywood Box Office: Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, F1 Totally Stump Bollywood Movies, Mint Over ₹50 Crore Over This Weekend

The latest Hollywood release Superman and holdover titles F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth are all performing very well at the box office in India, despite opposing each other and vying for audiences. While Brad Pitt's F1, released on June 27, it is refusing to slow down even in its third weekend, Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 4) and Superman (July 11) are also attracting good footfalls. The three Hollywood movies are looking to collectively earn over ₹50 crore over this weekend, while they totally stump Bollywood titles like Metro In Dino, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan and Maalik.

F1, Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth witness good jump on Saturday

F1 has collected ₹66.35 crore at the India box office in 16 days and will look to wrap up its third weekend on a high with ₹70 crore biz, emerging as a surprise superhit. On Saturday (July 12) the biz jumped by almost 98% as compared to Friday and similar upward trend is in store for Sunday.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, meanwhile, has closed in fast on F1 and will surpass its biz on Sunday (July 13). While the dino action spectacle minted ₹2.9 crore on its second Friday (July 12), the collections jumped by 150% to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, July 13.

Superman, the new release, has also been able to find its audience and minted ₹9.25 crore on Saturday, a slight jump from its opening day figures of ₹7 crore. While F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth are already on their way to emerge as global box office hits, Superman's opening has been promising, with numbers looking to go up from here. The three Hollywood movies have collectively delivered a superhit summer box office in the US.

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent in Superman | Image: X

New Bollywood releases struggle