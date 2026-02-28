Rajpal Yadav Boasts Of Having '₹1200 Crore Worth Of Work' Lined Up After Jail Release In ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Comic actor Rajpal Yadav is currently out on bail in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. He spent a few days in Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. The Court then granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

When Rajpal was in jail, several celebrities including Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh, extended financial support to him. In fact, students of a gurukul school in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district also sent him money collected from their pocket savings while he was in jail. Rajpal has resumed work after his release from Tihar Jail. He joined the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle and was also seen promoting Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi on Wheel Of Fortune on February 27.

On Saturday (February 28), Rajpal held a press conference and assured those who sent him money during his tough time would be paid back in full. He also boasted about the money that's being invested on him in the coming years. "In the next 7 years, I have work of ₹1200 crore for branding. I have 4 agreements with me. This does not include films. Some projects are of ₹200 crore, and some are ₹2000 crore. Some are paying me in fees, while some of them are on a profit-sharing basis. I have 10 films in line," Rajpal said. This confused many, who also questioned him why he is not repaying his debtor if he have hundreds of crores riding on him.

Earlier, in an interview, Rajpal even called himself "chalti phirti cheque book", hinting at the money he has got saved up after working in Bollywood for so long.