Assi On OTT: When And Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Hard-Hitting Film On Sexual Violence Against Women?

Assi On OTT: The hit actor-director pair of Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha have collaborated for the third time in Assi. Their previous works together are Mulk and Thappad. Assi follows in the footsteps of Sinha's issue driven movies and explores how sexual violence against women in India is the dark reality of our times. The title Assi (Eighty in English) refers to official figures of reported rape cases in India every day. This courtroom drama is earning praise from movie watchers. However, at the box office, Assi is witnessing an underwhelming response. It has minted ₹7.41 crore in 8 days since its release.

As Assi continues it good run in cinema halls, many are curious about its OTT release.

When and where to watch Assi on OTT?

Like all Hindi movies, Assi will premiere on OTT only after a mandatory 8-week duration has passed from its theatrical release. This means that its digital debut is expected only after mid April and not before. As per multiple reports, ZEE5 has bagged the streaming rights of Assi. However, nothing official in this regard has been shared by the streaming partner or the movie makers. Since reviews for the film is good, fans might want to head to cinema halls now or wait. Assi, which also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi, and Naseeruddin Shah, released in theatres on February 20.

Advertisement

Assi is directed by Anubhav Sinha | Image: X

What is the story of Assi?

In the movie, a school teacher in Delhi is abducted and is brutally gang raped in a moving SUV before being discarded on a railway track. Taapsee plays Raavi, the victim's lawyer who helps her seek justice. Kartik (Kumud Mishra) joins the picture as a vigilante who is overcoming personal loss and is fighting systemic failure. After Mulk, Taapsee plays a lawyer once again in Assi under Anubhav Sinha's direction.