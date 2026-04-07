Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence After Joke On His Cheque Bounce Case Leaves Fans Fuming: Ulti-seedhi Baatein Karke...

After his fans raged over a joke made by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi during an award function, Rajpal Yadav took to his Instagram account to set the record straight on the row. The 55-year-old actor issued a video message in which he requested his fans and followers not to corner people involved in the joke. He acknowledged that the viral video, now circulating online, was a part of a script and he was in the know of the joke. However, he shared that the meaning of the interaction was misunderstood online.

In his video, Rajpal Yadav could be heard saying, “Is par poori duniya ke liye ek general sa skit banane ka prayaas kiya. Kabhi-kabhi filmon mein bhi hota hai ki hum scene design karte hain, lekin uska meaning audience tak sahi tareeke se pahunch nahi paata. Yeh cinema hai! (We tried making a general skit for the world. Sometimes, even in films, we design scene but their meaning does not reach the audience correctly. This is cinema.)"

He added that both Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan are like his younger brothers. He shared that they even gave him respect by making the auditorium stand and applaud for him. Yadav added, “Aur Saurav ne toh humaare sammaan mein poori audience ke saamne auditorium mein khade hoke taaliyan bajayi. Dhanyavaad Saurav. Please, please Saurabh ki ninda karke ya ulti-seedhi baatein karke uska dil mat dukhaiye. Saurabh ka dil dukhana matlab mera dil dukhana hai. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I am here because of you guys.”



Rajpal Yadav is out on extended bail | Image: X

Following the video post, Saurabh Dwivedi took to the comment section to write that he has only respect and love for the actor. The video is going viral online. Rajpal Yadav was recently granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken for his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. The actor had taken Rs 5 crore from businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, and with interest and penalties, the amount later increased to Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 1.5 crore and has been granted interim bail until March 18. Following the incident, several members of the film industry have reportedly extended support to the actor during his difficult phase.