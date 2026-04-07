Akshay Kumar Brutally Trolled For 'Humiliating' Rajpal Yadav Over His 'Pel Dunga' Remark At Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, along with the other cast and crew members of Bhooth Bangla, attended the trailer launch of the movie on Monday in Mumbai. Several videos from the event are now viral online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The makers of Bhooth Bangla unveiled the movie's trailer on April 6 in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar, along with other cast and crew members of the movie, was present at the video. Several videos of the actor interacting with his co-star Rajpal Yadav are now viral online.
One particular clip from the event has caught the attention of social media users. In the video, Akshay Kumar could be seen engaging in banter with Rajpal Yadav. The controversial video is now being perceived as Akshay ‘mocking’ Yadav. However, it must be noted that the actors appeared to be in a jolly mood, and they have co-starred in nearly 10 movies over the years, hence sharing a good rapport. The Khiladi actor is known for his penchant for jokes and pranks with his co-workers.
The controversy erupted when Akshay Kumar urged Rajpal Yadav to sit at the press conference. This prompted Yadav to pull his own chair to take a seat, while other cast members seemed to be provided a designated seating space. Continuing, Akshay told Rajpal Yadav, "Kha ma kha pel doonga, baith ja. (Sit down or I will take your case)."
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The video is being widely circulated on social media, with users arguing that Akshay Kumar ‘mocked’ Yadav and ‘humiliated’ him. Rajpal Yadav, however, took the bit in jest and simply smiled at Akshay's remark. This comes a day after the actor was allegedly ‘insulted’ at an award show.
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Videos of the host taking a potshot at Rajpal Yadav's recent financial crisis and cheque bounce case went viral online. Social media users disapproved of this, too, while Yadav simply smiled at the joke.
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