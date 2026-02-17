Rajpal Yadav Issues First Statement After Tihar Jail Release, Thanks Nation And Bollywood For Support In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on Monday, days after the actor surrendered to the police over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. On Tuesday, the actor stepped out of jail and issued his first statement, thanking Bollywood and the nation for their support. He addressed the media standing outside the media and expressed gratitude.

Rajpal Yadav makes first appearance after Tihar jail release

In a video shared by news agency ANI on their official X handle, Rajpal Yadav can be heard addressing his arrest in the cheque bounce case and said that people across the country stood by him during this tough phase. He also thanked Bollywood for supporting him. The actor was in Tihar jail for 13 days. "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court," he was quoted as saying.

All about Rajpal Yadav's ₹9 crore cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court granted an interim order to the actor after ₹1.5 crore was deposited in the respondent’s bank account. The court ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Yadav furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The actor will remain out of custody until March 18, when the court is scheduled to hear the matter again. The actor was jailed after he failed to repay the loan from a businessman.

The case against Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha was filed in 2018 for failing to pay back a loan of ₹5 crore (which accumulated to Rs 9 crore over the years) from a Delhi-based businessman in 2010. The actor had taken money for his directorial debut titled Ata Pata Laapata, which failed at the box office.